ICC suspends Harmanpreet Kaur for two international games after misconduct in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

The ICC has found Kaur guilty of two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct. The first incident in question here is when the 34-year-old hit the stumps after being dismissed in the 34th over of the Indian chase. She accumulated three demerit points and was penalised 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence. Later on, Kaur criticised the on-field umpires, which resulted in a Level 1 offence. The star batter was fined a further 25 percent of her match fee for the same.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the following two international matches following her misconduct in the team’s third One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

The global cricket governing body has found Kaur guilty of two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct. The first incident in question here is when the 34-year-old hit the stumps after being dismissed in the 34th over of the Indian chase. She accumulated three demerit points and was penalised 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence.

Later on, Kaur criticised the on-field umpires, which resulted in a Level 1 offence. The star batter was fined a further 25 percent of her match fee for the same.

Also Read:

She collected a total of four demerit points for these acts and that converted into two suspension points. Accordingly, the Indian captain is to be fined for either one Test match or two ODIs or T20Is, whichever comes first.

What did Harmanpreet say about the umpiring in the third ODI?

“A lot of learning from this game, even apart from cricket. The type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. Next time, when we will come to Bangladesh, we will make sure we have to deal with such umpiring and accordingly, will prepare ourselves,” Kaur had said during the presentation ceremony of the third ODI.

She added, “A lot of learning from this game, even apart from cricket. The type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. Next time, when we will come to Bangladesh, we will make sure we have to deal with such umpiring and accordingly, will prepare ourselves.”