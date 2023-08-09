ICC releases revised schedule for Cricket World Cup 2023, nine matches including IND vs PAK game affected

The matches that have been affected are as follows: England vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, India vs Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan, Australia vs Bangladesh, England vs Pakistan and India vs the Netherlands.

As many as nine matches, including the high-profile match between Asian rivals India and Pakistan have been affected due to revision in the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday released the revised schedule of the World Cup.

The matches that have been affected are as follows:

England vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, India vs Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan, Australia vs Bangladesh, England vs Pakistan and India vs the Netherlands.

The revised schedule of the matches are as follows:

The changes from the original World Cup 2023 schedule are as follows:

1. India vs. Pakistan match to be played a day earlier on October 14, instead of October 15.

2. England vs. Bangladesh match moved from October 14 to October 15.

3. Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka game shifted from October 12 to October 10.

4. Australia vs. South Africa match moved from October 13 to October 12.

5. New Zealand vs. Bangladesh match to be played on October 13. This match will now be played as a day/night fixture.

6. England vs Bangladesh match, to be played on October 10, will now be played as a day game instead of originally being scheduled as a day/night fixture.

7. The double-headers scheduled for Sunday November 12 have now been shifted to Saturday November 11. The two matches moved to Saturday November 11 are Australia vs Pakistan in Pune (10:30AM) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00PM).

8. India vs Netherlands match moved from November 11 to November 12.

