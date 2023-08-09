ICC releases dates for the sale of the Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets

By CNBCTV18.com

The sale of the tickets for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will be in phases. For those who are interested in buying the tickets of the World Cup will have to get themselves registered. The registration for the World Cup tickets get underway on August 15 while the ticket sale will begin from August 25th onward.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the dates on which the tickets for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will be made available for sale.

According to an article published in the ICC website the ticket sale for the World Cup will begin on August 25. For the people interested in buying the tickets they will have to register on the ICC Website . The registration for the tickets get underway on August 15. Also Read: ICC releases revised schedule for Cricket World Cup 2023, nine matches including IND vs PAK game affected The sale of the tickets will be in phases. Following are the date for the sale of the World Cup tickets 25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches 30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum 31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune 1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai 2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata 3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad 15 September – Semi Finals and Final The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is being hosted by India and will be played from October 5 to November 19. Ten cricket stadiums that will be hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The World Cup kicks o with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.