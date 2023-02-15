ICC rankings: India becomes No. 1 team in all formats, Ashwin takes 2nd spot in Test bowlers

India's rise to the top spot was inevitable as the 'Men in Blue' stamped their authority with big innings and resounding 132-run victory over Australia in the first Test, dislodging the Pat Cummins-led team, who had long held the mantle.

The sound of a nation's collective cheer echoed through the cricketing world on Wednesday as India ascended to the top spot of the latest ICC Test rankings, solidifying their position as the preeminent force by becoming the number one ranked side in all three formats of the game

India's rise to the top spot was inevitable as the 'Men in Blue' stamped their authority with big innings and a resounding 132-run victory over Australia in the first Test, dislodging the Pat Cummins-led team, who had long held the mantle.

For India, the coveted position at the top of the cricketing world was not just a moment of pride, but a testament to the team's unwavering determination and skill.

India, who became the best ODI team last month after defeating New Zealand 3-0, has now risen to the top rank in T20 matches. India (115) leads Australia (111) by four rating points in the Test rankings, and a victory in the second Test, which begins on Friday, will not only maintain their leadership but also support their bid to advance to the second straight World Test Championship Final.

The men in blue need to win the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up to the second position in the Men's Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket performance against Australia in Nagpur.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who had been out for over five months with a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th spot, due to his player-of-the-match performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

The spin duo tormented Australia in the first Test by taking 15 wickets between them as India triumphed by innings and 132 runs in just three days. Ashwin ensured India wrapped up a stunning victory before tea on the third day, as the veteran off-spinner took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match.

The 36-year-old is 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and is in contention to return to the No.1 ranking for the first time since 2017.

While Ashwin stepped up in what turned out to be the last session of the Test, Jadeja did the damage on the first day with 5/47, including the prized wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Jadeja then took 2/34 in the second Australian innings. Australia was bowled out for just 91.

Among other Indian bowlers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who too has been out of action since September last due to a lower back stress fracture, is placed fifth. In the Test batting chart, India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur. He gained two spots to be number eight.

Rohit came to the crease after Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings, then made the wicket look all but tame with an assured 120 that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who will be out of action for an indefinite period following his horrific car accident, is the other Indian batter in the top-10. He is placed seventh. In contrast Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have paid the price for being dismissed cheaply twice.

Warner has fallen six places to 20th after his scores of 1 and 10, while Khawaja has dropped two spots to 10th after only making 1 and 5 in the first Test. The Australian duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith occupy the top two positions with Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the third spot.

India all-rounder Axar Patel has leaped six places to seventh in Test all-rounder rankings after coming to the crease at a tense 240 for 7. He hit a patient 84 for his highest score in the format.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played in New Delhi from Friday.

With agency inputs