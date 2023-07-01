ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies fail to make it to the main tournament in India after shock defeat to Scotland

ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers: A power-packed West Indian batting unit could put up only 181 on the board whilst batting first. Johnson Charles and Sharmarh Brooks departed for ducks whereas Jason Holder top-scored for the team with 45 runs. Romario Shepherd chipped in with 36 runs as Nicholas Pooran struggled his way to his 21 runs off 43 deliveries. They were bowled out under 44 overs. At first, it appeared that the pitch was slow and unfavourable to batsmen. However, the Scottish batsmen warded off those doubts during their chase.

West Indies have failed to qualify for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The men of the Caribbean surrendered meekly to the Richie Berrington-led side in their Super Six clash. Thus, Shai Hope’s men suffered their second important loss in the tournament, after facing a defeat against Netherlands in their previous match.

A power-packed West Indian batting unit could put up only 181 on the board whilst batting first. Johnson Charles and Sharmarh Brooks departed for ducks whereas Jason Holder top-scored for the team with 45 runs. Romario Shepherd chipped in with 36 runs as Nicholas Pooran struggled his way to his 21 runs off 43 deliveries. They were bowled out under 44 overs. At first, it appeared that the pitch was slow and unfavourable to batsmen. However, the Scottish batsmen warded off those doubts during their chase.

Also Read:

Opener and wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Cross remained not out at 74 runs as he put up a 125-run partnership with Brandon McMullen for the second wicket. They cautiously got to the target in merely 44 overs and crashed the Caribbean hopes of making it to the ODI World Cup in India later this year.