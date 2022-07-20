ICC ODI Rankings: Hardik Pandya breaks into top-10 all-rounders; Bumrah loses top spot in bowling

Following his Player of the Series performance in the three-match one-day international series against England, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has broken into the top-10 of the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders.

Pandya was in good form in the ODI series as he picked 6 wickets and scored 100 runs against the current World Champions.

The other Indian all-rounder to find his name inside the top-20 of the ODI rankings is Ravindra Jadeja who is placed at 14.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan continues to be the number one ranked all-rounder in the world.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah relinquished the top spot in the ICC men's ODI bowling rankings back to New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult. Only last week Bumrah had become the number one ranked ODI bowler after his career-best bowling performance of 6/19 in the first ODI against England.

Among other Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked seven wickets during the ODI series against England, jumped four spots to 16th.

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 125 during the final, was rewarded for his strong form with a rise of 25 spots to 52nd in the ICC ODI rankings for batters. Pakistan captain Babar Azam meanwhile continues his dominance in this batters rankings.