ICC Men's 50-over World Cup likely to start on Oct 5, Narendra Modi Stadium could host the final

The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, an ESPNcricinfo report said.The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.
The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup in India is likely to start on October 5 with the final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, according to a report.
Recommended ArticlesView All
LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies
Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next
Mar 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks
Mar 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year
Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, an ESPNcricinfo report said.
The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.
Except for the final match, which is set to be played at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has not specified the venues for any games as yet.
The list of 12 cities, however, does not include Mohali and Nagpur, which had hosted a Test match against visiting Australia recently.
India had won the title when it last hosted the 50-over World Cup in 2011.
(With PTI inputs
)
.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!