English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsICC Men's 50 over World Cup likely to start on Oct 5, Narendra Modi Stadium could host the final

ICC Men's 50-over World Cup likely to start on Oct 5, Narendra Modi Stadium could host the final

ICC Men's 50-over World Cup likely to start on Oct 5, Narendra Modi Stadium could host the final
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023 12:51:16 PM IST (Published)

The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, an ESPNcricinfo report said.The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup in India is likely to start on October 5 with the final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, according to a report.

Recommended Articles

View All
LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next

Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next

Mar 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks

Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks

Mar 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year

Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, an ESPNcricinfo report said.
The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.
Except for the final match, which is set to be played at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has not specified the venues for any games as yet.
The list of 12 cities, however, does not include Mohali and Nagpur, which had hosted a Test match against visiting Australia recently.
India had won the title when it last hosted the 50-over World Cup in 2011.
(With PTI inputs
)
.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketiccNarendra Modi

Previous Article

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head give Australia fast start after Steve Smiths opts to bat first

Next Article

WPL 2023 Points Table: Delhi Capitals clinched a spot in the finals after defeating UP; move to top of the points tally

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X