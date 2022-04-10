0

  • ICC Meeting: Chairman Barclay to complete his term, Raja's proposal rejected, Jay Shah in cricket committee

ICC Meeting: Chairman Barclay to complete his term, Raja's proposal rejected, Jay Shah in cricket committee

By PTI  IST (Published)
The other notable development was BCCI secretary Jay Shah being inducted into the ICC cricket committee. The two-day board meeting which concluded in Dubai on Sunday was a win-win one for the Indian cricket board as Barclay's continuation till October gives it ample time to strategise whether it will field a candidate for the top post in the month of November.

ICC Meeting: Chairman Barclay to complete his term, Raja's proposal rejected, Jay Shah in cricket committee
The International Cricket Council (ICC) board on Sunday convinced its chairman Gregor Barclay to complete his term till the end of October before the global body starts its nomination process to find a new chairman where the Indian cricket board could play a massive role.
In another significant development, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja's proposal for a four-nation tournament has been unanimously rejected by the board, putting an end to speculations of multiple India versus Pakistan matches on neutral venues.
The other notable development was BCCI secretary Jay Shah being inducted into the ICC cricket committee. The two-day board meeting which concluded in Dubai on Sunday was a win-win one for the Indian cricket board as Barclay's continuation till October gives it ample time to strategise whether it will field a candidate for the top post in the month of November. "There has been no discussion on the renomination of Barclay. But he will finish his current two-year term as a chairman by end of October. So the process of nominating a new chairman only starts in November," an ICC Board member told.
