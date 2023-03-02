While, ICC keeps updating the rankings after every international game be it a Test or limited over games, the order of it is often debatable.

The third Test match pitch at Indore for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has come under criticism from some cricket pundits as the ball has been keeping low and turning sharply from the first session of the match which started yesterday.

Venues in international cricket have always been the talking point and while the cricket governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) keeps updating the rankings after every international game, be it a Test or limited overs, the order of it is often debatable.

For instance, the recent reveal of the Rawalpindi pitch (Pindi Cricket Stadium) received immense flak as it was rated "below average" when Pakistan hosted the historic Test against Australia before the latter came to India.

“The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. ” Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees in ICC statement.

First, how is any pitch rated by ICC?

After every international Test match, ODI and Twenty20 the pitches and outfields are marked by the ICC Match Referee. Then the report is officially handed over to the host Member Board so that it is analysed and improved for future international games.

The performance of pitches and outfields are rated as - Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor, and Unfit.

If it is ranked as substandard, an explanation is demanded regarding the condition of the pitch or outfield. Depending upon the requirement, if any, ICC then decides on the sanctions that would be required for the venue.

Back in 2019, former captain, Virat Kohli had advocated for the longest format of the game to only be played in only five major cities across India so that visiting teams have a clear idea of the kind of pitches that they could expect during the tour.

That recommendation resurfaced this week in the backdrop of the third India-Australia Test being shifted from Dharamshala to Indore due to inappropriate ground conditions at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium.

Indore: Latest Rankings

The recently released ICC's 2023 pitch rankings show India's seven stadiums were ranked in the "Very Good" category. Among these was Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore where India and New Zealand met for their third ODI. However, after the first day of the third test match, looks like the pitch is not currently up to the mark. It would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves further and what the match referee's report says.