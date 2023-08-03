ICC inspects Dharamsala Cricket Stadium for the upcoming World Cup: Reports

The cricket stadium went under a massive renovation in the last 12 months and the outfield has been redone. Even during the India-Australia home Test a match was rescheduled from Mohali due to the upgrade work.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) team visited Dharamsala Cricket Stadium to check the readiness of the stadium before the upcoming World Cup.

Reportedly Dharamsala will host five World Cup fixtures and after the review, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, who was also Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association chief in the past, told media that the 'routine visit' was successful as the global cricketing body gave a green flag to the stadium.

“Yes, a team of ICC and BCCI was at the venue this afternoon and inspected our facilities and took stock of our preparations during their routine visit. They were very pleased with the new outfield and the pitches and will soon be sharing their further observations in a detailed report. We have been working on the venue for the last year and it is now completely ready for World Cup matches,” says Dhumal.

The cricket stadium went under a massive renovation in the last 12 months and the outfield has been redone. Even during the India-Australia home Test a match was rescheduled from Mohali due to the upgrade work.

“We have done a lot of work on the outfield. And if you ask the players who were here doing the IPL, they would tell you about the quality of the outfield, grass, and pitches we have here. It is absolutely world-class and we have spent a lot of time and effort to ensure it remains top standard even during extreme weather conditions. Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden, who was doing commentary during the IPL, was very impressed with the outfield and even asked whether it is artificial or real grass. The quality is that good,” says Dhumal.

What the IPL finale, the drainage system has taken center stage when it comes to hosting a cricket match. The Ahmedabad stadium's water logging on the field was criticised as the new stadium was projected as one of its kind. Keeping the torrential rains and flood situations in Himachal Pradesh into consideration, the stadium has reworked the drainage system.

“The drainage system we have here is such that more oxygen reaches the roots of the grass and keeps it more fresh and green. So you can’t really differentiate whether it’s real or artificial grass. It is that lush and green,” explains Dhumal.

“You all saw how much rain Himachal received this monsoon and how much it generally receives during the year. It was a kind of litmus test for our outfield and drainage facilities and we were pleased to see the results. The ground dried up in no time and the results were consistent right through the monsoon,” informs Dhumal.