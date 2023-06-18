ICC Elite Panel umpire alleges that 'big stars' of the Indian team create pressure to get undue advantage in 50-50 calls

“When India play in India there is a lot of hype, a lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do,” Menon was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

ICC Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon has alleged that ‘big stars’ of Indian cricket often try to create pressure on the field to turn 50-50 calls in their favour. Menon, who was inducted into the panel in 2020, has officiated in 15 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 20 T20Is so far.

He has been the on-field umpire in the last two editions of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup and will be debuting in the Ashes this time around as well. Moreover, Menon has been a consistent figure officiating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.

Also Read:

“When India play in India there is a lot of hype, a lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do,” Menon was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

He added, “It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting worked up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self-confidence.”

Menon is the only Indian in the elite panel of ICC umpires. He mentioned that a significant amount of responsibility comes with the same but he has managed to grow in his profession over the last three years.

Now, he is eagerly looking forward to the Ashes, having missed the opportunity to officiate in the previous edition of the series due to the Covid-19 related restrictions. He is particularly excited to witness Bazball unfold in front of his eyes, having gotten a first-hand experience of the same whilst umpiring in England vs South Africa Test series last year.

“It will be a great series. I was there last year in England when they hosted South Africa. I could see what 'Bazball' is. So I know what to expect. Australia have a fantastic bowling line up and the England the way they are playing are redefining test cricket,” Menon explained.