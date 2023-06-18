ICC Elite Panel umpire alleges that 'big stars' of the Indian team create pressure to get undue advantage in 50-50 calls

“When India play in India there is a lot of hype, a lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do,” Menon was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

ICC Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon has alleged that ‘big stars’ of Indian cricket often try to create pressure on the field to turn 50-50 calls in their favour. Menon, who was inducted into the panel in 2020, has officiated in 15 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 20 T20Is so far.

He has been the on-field umpire in the last two editions of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup and will be debuting in the Ashes this time around as well. Moreover, Menon has been a consistent figure officiating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.

