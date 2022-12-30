ICC Cricketer of the Year Nominees: Smriti Mandhana only player representing India after stellar 2022

Mandhana made her presence felt at both the major tournaments this year – the Women's Cricket World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. She was one of the driving forces in India going through to the CWG final and bagging the silver medal in the first-ever Women's cricket event at the Games.

Smriti Mandhana has enjoyed another wonderful year of cricket which has now culminated in a nomination for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. The accolade is further underlined in the fact that Mandhana is the only cricketer from India, across both men's and women's categories to feature on the nominees list.

Mandhana is in fact the current holder of the trophy, after winning majority votes last year to be named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021.

This year she could make it back-to-back honours after a scintillating year where she finished at the top of the run-scoring charts for the Women in Blue across formats.

She showed her incredible prowess in the white-ball formats and was the highest run-getter in T20Is (594 runs) and the second-highest in ODIs (696 runs) for India.

She also marked the year with some standout performances, including smashing her own record for fastest half-century with a blazing 23-ball fifty against England in the Commonwealth Games semi-final.

Mandhana will be competing for the top honours alongside England's Nat Sciver, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and Australia opener Beth Mooney.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, England Test captain Ben Stokes, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee are the nominees for the Men's Cricketer of the Year award.

Stokes is also among the Test Cricket of the Year nominees alongside compatriot Jonny Bairstow, Australia opener Usman Khawaja and South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada.

Voting for the awards is set to commence next week where global cricket fans will have the chance to submit their votes alongside a specialist ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent cricket media representatives to determine the 2022 winners, said the ICC in a statement.

Stokes is a front-runner to become the Men's Cricketer of the Year.

England were living a nightmare in Test cricket after humiliating series losses in the Ashes and the series against West Indies. Joe Root resigned as the Test skipper and the reins were handed over to Stokes and Brendon McCullum, the coach.

Since then, Stokes has taken England to new heights, winning nine of the 10 Tests as captain. Along the way, he has scored 870 runs, including two centuries and picked up 26 wickets.

The talismanic all-rounder did not have a brilliant white-ball year. In fact, he announced his retirement from ODI cricket to focus on the other formats.

In T20Is, he scored 143 runs in nine matches and picked up seven wickets. The numbers may not seem significant, but 52 of those runs came when England needed it the most in the World Cup final.

ICC Awards 2022 – shortlists:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Tim Southee (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Beth Mooney (AUS), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Ben Stokes (ENG)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Adam Zampa (AUS)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Alyssa Healy (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Nida Dar (PAK), Sophie Devine (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Tahlia McGrath (AUS)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Finn Allen (NZ), Marco Jansen (SA), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Yastika Bhatia (IND), Darcie Brown (AUS), Alice Capsey (ENG), Renuka Singh (IND).

(With Inputs from PTI)