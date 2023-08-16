ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets registration: Step-by-step guide to register and buy tickets

Fans can now register to purchase tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Sale of tickets will commence on August 25. Around 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in 10 Indian cities during the tournament.

The 2023 Men's ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway on October 5 with the tournament opener being the clash between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The mega event will see 10 team participate for cricket's biggest crown this year. The final match of the tournament will be played at the same venue on November 19.

Overall, 48 matches will be played during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, across 10 venues in 10 Indian cities. Sale of the tickets for the tournament will begin on August 25. ICC has announced that he tickets will be made available for purchase in a staged manner. But before buying tickets for the prestigious tournament, fans need to first register on the ICC portal. The registration process commenced on August 15.

Here is a step-by-step guide for completing the registration process to ensure you grab a ticket as soon as it goes on sale on August 25.

1.

Log-on to www.cricketworldcup.com/register.

2. Fill in your personal information (name, email, mobile number, date of birth and country of residence ) in the corresponding boxes.

3. Next select the cities where you wish to watch the World Cup matches. Along with 10 cities that will host the main World Cup games, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram are added to the list as the stadiums in these two cities will host warm up games. You can select one or multiple cities.

4. After selecting the cities, you need to select the team or teams whose matches or match tickets you wish to buy.

5. Check the boxes if you wish to be informed about further announcements from ICC on the 2023 Cricket World Cup. This is optional. After checking the boxes hit Submit.

6. Post that, you will receive the following message.

7. You should get an email from info@icc-cricket-news.com. The email will have the schedule for the sale of the World Cup tickets as shown below.

This completes the registration process. We will guide you on purchasing tickets, once the announcement is made by ICC.

