sports News

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice pitches for more Test cricket to be played in Pakistan

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 4:20:15 PM IST (Published)

Australia and England, each had successful and hassle-free Test tours to Pakistan in 2022. Australia played a three-match Test series in Pakistan in March and England played a three-match Test series in December. Both the Test series were lost by Pakistan. 

Following Australia and England's successful Test tour of Pakistan,  International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice is keen to see more Test cricket being played in the country.

Australia and England, each had successful and hassle-free Test tours to Pakistan in 2022. Australia played a three-match Test series in Pakistan in March and England played a three-match Test series in December. Both the Test series were lost by Pakistan.
"The fans in Pakistan are passionate about the game and passionate about their team, but most importantly they are welcoming of visitors," Allardice told Pakistan Cricket.
"I have always had great experiences when I have travelled to Pakistan and I have been to see a few series over the last few years and the welcome is always very warm." Pakistan will host reigning World Test champions New Zealand for a two-Test series beginning in Karachi on December 26.
Allardice was optimistic Test cricket will continue to flourish in Pakistan at a time when major Test-playing nations such as Australia and England are seeing a noticeable drop in stadium attendance.
"Pakistan is one of the strongest cricketing countries in the ICC membership," Allardice said.
"To have series like this (versus England) taking place and fans travelling to Pakistan and New Zealand starting in a few days time for their Test series as well is a huge step forward to getting cricket back in Pakistan on a regular basis."
Also Read: Pakistan's star bowler Shaheen Afridi set to marry former legend's daughter
