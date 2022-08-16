ICC announces Women's Future Tours Programme; all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As per the FTP India schedule, the women’s cricket team will play three ODIs and three T20 matches against England in September 2022, followed by five T20s against Australia in December.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP), which outlines the international cricket calendar for 10 teams over the next three years in all three formats of the game – Test, One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty-Twenty (T20) matches.

India is set to host West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand, and Ireland, as per the FTP schedule. The Indian women’s cricket team will tour Australia, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In total, the teams will play more than 300 international matches during 2022-25, including seven Test matches, 135 ODIs, and 159 T20Is.

The women’s cricket teams will also play three-match bilateral ODI series as part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championships, before the women’s 50-over World Cup in India in 2025. Some of the three-game ODI series will be accompanied by the corresponding T20 international series.

India schedule

As per the FTP India schedule, the women’s cricket team will play three ODIs and three T20 matches against England in September 2022, followed by five T20s against Australia in December.

In January 2023, India will be part of a tri-nation series with South Africa and the West Indies. The matches will be played in South Africa.

The Indian team will face Bangladesh in three ODIs and three T20 matches in June 2023.

India will host South Africa and New Zealand in September and October 2023.

This will be followed by a Test match each against England and Australia and also other ODI and T20 fixtures.

In December 2024 and January 2025, India will play Australia, West Indies and Ireland in ODI and T20 matches.

Ashes

Among other fixtures, the Australia and England teams will play a multi-format Ashes series, including one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is each, in the two countries. England will host the Ashes series in June 2023, while the other one will be played in Australia in January 2025.

The three ODIs in the first series will be considered as part of the ICC Women's Championship that will guarantee a spot at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.