ICC announces men's FTP for 2023-27; India to host Australia, England in Test series

Mini The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-27, listing the international calendar for 12 teams in all three formats of the game.

The Indian cricket team is set to play four five-Test series against England and Australia as part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-27.

The exact dates of the series will be announced in due course, Sportstar reported.

On August 17, the ICC announced the Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-27, listing the international calendar for 12 teams in all three formats of the game.

The 12 members of ICC will play 777 international matches in total, including 173 Tests, 281 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 323 Twenty-Twenty matches (T20Is) during the period 2023-2027.

The announcement of the men’s ICC FTP 2023-2027 comes a day after the first-ever Women’s FTP was announced.

Indian cricket team FTP 2023-27 schedule

The Indian cricket team will play 44 Tests, 63 ODIs and 76 T20Is between August 18, 2022, and February 2027. Before the ICC World Cup 2023, the ‘Men in Blue’ will face 27 ODI matches.

India will start the ICC FTP 2023-2027 cycle with the tour of West Indies in July next year. The team will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in West Indies.

It will host Australia in a limited-overs series before touring South Africa in December 2023.

The Indian cricket team will play the first of its four five-Test series against England at home in January 2024. It will also face Australia Down Under from November 2024 to January 2025. This will be followed by an England series starting from June 2025. Australia will tour India in January-February 2027.

India will also host Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs in mid-2026. The team will face New Zealand, England, Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies in the limited overs series over the next four years.

World Test Championship

The Men in Blue will face Bangladesh, England and New Zealand at home and Australia, South Africa and the West Indies in the away series as part of the WTC 2023-25 fixtures.

In the 2025-27 WTC cycle, India will against play South Africa, Australia and West Indies at home, and New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka in the away series.