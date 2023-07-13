ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's team events

The winners of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2023 received $1 million, which was five times the amount handed out in the 2018 edition of the tournament. Similarly, $3.5 million was given to the champions of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2023, which was 75 percent more than the $2 million awarded to the English team that won the competition in 2017.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared that the prize money for both men’s and women’s teams at ICC events will be equal going forward. The decision was taken at the global cricketing governing body’s Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday.

The ICC had endeavoured to achieve prize money parity in the men’s and women’s competitions by 2030. However, this decision helps them realise the move quite ahead of the given timeline.

“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally,” ICC chair Greg Barclay said in his official statement.

He added that the monetary reward for winning women’s ICC tournaments has been on an upward graph since 2017. However, winning ICC Men’s World Cups across both formats as well as for the U-19 age category will be rewarded equally across both genders from now onwards.

Jay Shah

“I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be the same for men & women. Together we grow,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“I thank the fellow Board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavour. Let’s work towards a future where cricket continues to thrive across the globe,” he added.

The winners of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2023 received $1 million, which was five times the amount handed out in the 2018 edition of the tournament. Similarly, $3.5 million was given to the champions of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2023, which was 75 percent more than the $2 million awarded to the English team that won the competition in 2017.