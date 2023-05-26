ICC announce WTC prize money; winner gets a whopping prize of $1.6 million

The prize amount remains unchanged, as Kane Williamson's New Zealand were also rewarded with $1.6 million in Southampton in 2021 after they sealed an eight-wicket win over India in the rain-marred six-day WTC final.

The ICC World Test Championship final will begin from June 7 at The Oval in London where Australia will clash against India. On Friday, the ICC announced a whopping prize of $1.6 million for the winning team while the runners-up will pocket $800,000.

According to the official press release, all nine teams will share the $3.8 million purse. "South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000. Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000. The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each", it read.

This is India's second successive entry into the WTC final, with the previous one coming in the inaugural cycle in 2021, where they lost to New Zealand. Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul will miss the finale of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," he said in a statement he uploaded on his social media handles.

Ajinkya Rahane makes a comeback to the national team after one-and-a-half years after a stellar show in the ongoing IPL season.