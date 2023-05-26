ICC announce WTC prize money; winner gets a whopping prize of $1.6 million

The prize amount remains unchanged, as Kane Williamson's New Zealand were also rewarded with $1.6 million in Southampton in 2021 after they sealed an eight-wicket win over India in the rain-marred six-day WTC final.

The ICC World Test Championship final will begin from June 7 at The Oval in London where Australia will clash against India. On Friday, the ICC announced a whopping prize of $1.6 million for the winning team while the runners-up will pocket $800,000.

The prize amount remains unchanged, as Kane Williamson's New Zealand were also rewarded with $1.6 million in Southampton in 2021 after they sealed an eight-wicket win over India in the rain-marred six-day WTC final.

According to the official press release, all nine teams will share the $3.8 million purse. "South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000. Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000. The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each", it read.