ICC rankles cricket fans with apology after accidentally crowning India as top Test team

Feb 16, 2023
By Anand Singha  Feb 16, 2023 5:50:24 PM IST (Published)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for the technical glitch, which saw India displace Australia to attain the No.1 spot in the men's Test team rankings on Wednesday.

In a sporting world where precision and accuracy are essential, a slight hiccup caused a brief moment of excitement and confusion. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for a technical mishap that resulted in India displacing Australia to claim the coveted No 1 spot in the men's Test team rankings, only to be replaced just hours later.

It gave the impression that Rohit Sharma led team had briefly claimed the top spot following its innings and 132-run win over the Pat Cummins-led Australia in Nagpur.
The announcement had initially caused a stir, with fans and experts alike speculating on India's meteoric rise. However, the ICC quickly corrected the error and clarified that the men in blue had briefly held the position due to a technical error, before being rightfully placed at No 2.
Also read: Women's Premier League 2023: RCB ropes in Australian coach Ben Sawyer to lead campaign
The game's global body issued an official statement to acknowledge the brief but momentary glitch. "ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website."
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused." "Australia remain on top of the ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s two-match series against West Indies."
"Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday, January 17, as the No.1-ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India’s 115," the ICC statement added.
The two titans of the cricketing world are locked in an intense battle for a coveted spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.
The stakes couldn't be higher, as both teams are determined to secure a place in the marquee event that will be held at The Oval in London from 7 to 11 June.
Also read: IND vs AUS 2nd Test | KL vs Gill debate rages on, Cummins faces selection nightmare
