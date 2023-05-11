Mithali Raj, former captain of the India women's national cricket team, also said the WPL will inspire many other girls to pick up the bat as they grow up watching women cricketers on television.

Indian Twenty20 cricket franchise ‘Women's Premier League’ — created on the lines of the Indian Premier League — will be a game-changer for women's cricket in India, said former cricketer Jhulan Goswami at the 18th edition of CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) ceremony on May 11.

Goswami made this assertion while receiving the award for the ‘Game Changer of the Year’ at the IBLA ceremony. Apart from Goswami, former India captain Mithali Raj, current cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah were also present at the occasion.

Goswami, who played for India from 2002 to 2022, said during the awards ceremony that the Women's Premier League (WPL) will act as a game-changer for Women's cricket in the country as she had met many young girls who say they want to become WPL players and participate in the tournament.

Mithali said the WPL will inspire many other girls to take up the bat as they grow up watching women cricketers on television. She further added that women's cricket is a viable sport and offers lucrative opportunities to young girls.

Shah, while dedicating the IBLA award to all Indian women cricketers, said that he’s thankful to all cricketers who work hard on the field. He also thanked linear and digital viewers for supporting the game of cricket.

He said, “In 2019, women players played their first ever pink-ball test in Australia where they dominated. When I took over as secretary of BCCI, I decided we couldn't allow discrimination in match fees and decided on pay parity. There was unanimous agreement over ensuring pay parity for women cricketers in India.”