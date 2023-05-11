IBLA 2023 | Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen wins Sports Leader of the Year

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen won gold medals at the 2022 Istanbul, and 2023 New Delhi IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She also won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Two-time world champion, Nikhat Zareen is a well-known Indian boxer. Zareen has the distinction of being the second Indian after Mary Kom to win the world women’s boxing championship two years in a row.

Zareen won gold medals at the 2022 Istanbul, and 2023 New Delhi IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She also won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old is the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the world championships.

Nikhat Zareen was born into a sports family and is the third of four daughters of Mohammad Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sultana. Jameel was a state-level football player who worked as a salesman in Saudi Arabia.

“My father used to train me in Nizamabad, and I had decent success in athletics. But during a sports meet, there was a boxing event where there was not a single girl in the tournament,” Nikhat said in a 2011 interview.

However, Zareen had not started off to become a boxer and instead intended to become athletic at a very young age.

In 2009, she was spotted by Omkar Nath Yadav, a talent scout for boxing, during a state government event to promote sports in rural areas.

Zareen has several times in the past run into controversy with boxing champion Mary Kom. When Mary Kom’s name was announced for Tokyo Olympics 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the pandemic, Zareen demanded a “fair trial” and called for a fight against her.