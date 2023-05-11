English
IBLA 2023 | Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen wins Sports Leader of the Year

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:44:24 PM IST (Updated)

Two-time world champion, Nikhat Zareen is a well-known Indian boxer. Zareen has the distinction of being the second Indian after Mary Kom to win the world women’s boxing championship two years in a row.

Zareen won gold medals at the 2022 Istanbul, and 2023 New Delhi IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She also won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The 26-year-old is the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the world championships.
X