IBLA 2023 | Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen wins Sports Leader of the Year

Two-time world champion, Nikhat Zareen is a well-known Indian boxer. Zareen has the distinction of being the second Indian after Mary Kom to win the world women’s boxing championship two years in a row.

The 26-year-old is the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the world championships.