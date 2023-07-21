I wouldn't be playing Ashes 2023 under any other coach or captain: Zak Crawley

“It’s fair to say under any other coach or captain I probably wouldn’t be playing this series, so to be backed by them gives me a lot of confidence. They’ve always said to me don’t worry about being consistent, just try and win games for England,” Crawley said after his tremendous innings on the second day of the Test match.

England opener Zak Crawley has said that he would not have played the Ashes 2023 under any other coach-captain combination. The under-performing batsman has long been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from those who have followed English cricket lately.

However, his swashbuckling 189-run knock at Manchester in the fourth Test of the ongoing series shut detractors and provided a timely reminder of the promise that he possesses. Crawley averaged 28.6 with just three centuries from 37 Tests from England.

Yet, he has somehow managed to retain the trust of the English team management and the 25-year-old expressed his gratitude to head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes for supporting him all this while.

“It’s fair to say under any other coach or captain I probably wouldn’t be playing this series, so to be backed by them gives me a lot of confidence. They’ve always said to me don’t worry about being consistent, just try and win games for England,” Crawley said after his tremendous innings on the second day of the Test match.

“It’d be really nice if we win this game and hopefully I’ve contributed to that,” he further added.

England are in a dominant position in the Test match right now and look set to level the series 2-2 by Sunday. They have brought in a few combinational changes in the line-up that have helped them produce greater collective performances in the last two games.

Moeen Ali’s promotion to No. 3 was arguably a surprise but the southpaw struck back with a free-flowing half-century in the first innings. Similarly, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have breathed a lot of pace into the fast-bowling unit ever since they were roped into the XI ahead of the third Test in Headingly.