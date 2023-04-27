Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan lavished praise on Rinku Singh after the southpaw's incredible final over heroics helped the team defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan told star batsman Rinku Singh that the Bollywood superstar will attend and perform a dance in his wedding after the southpaw’s five sixes in the final over helped KKR seal an emphatic victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this month.

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) was talking about my marriage. He (Shah Rukh Khan) said ‘people call me for their marriage, but I don’t go. But I will attend your marriage and dance’,” Rinku revealed to JioCinema in the aftermath of the Knight Riders’ 21-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

The batsman from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh (UP) had pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of the league as he slammed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over of Kolkata’s clash against the defending champions. Wishes poured in from all quarters for the talented batsman after that incredible knock as Khan displayed his pleasure on Twitter by placing Rinku’s over the poster of his blockbuster film Pathaan.

“JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!” the 57-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support,” the player had responded to the aforementioned tweet on the social networking website.

Rinku has emerged as one of Knight Riders’ most powerful strikers in the lower middle-order this season. He has notched 251 runs in eight innings with two half-centuries and a strike rate of 158.86. The 25-year-old played a good hand with the bat, scoring 18 off 10 as KKR raced to 200 against RCB in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The team next faced GT at Eden Gardens on Saturday.