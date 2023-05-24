“I think the mentality and style of play of Indian teams is similar to English clubs” – West Ham United star Jamal Baptiste

“I think the mentality obviously of getting off and keeping the ball is quite the same (between Indian and English teams). I think they know when to press and when not to press. I think playing different teams that we probably will never face during the season and experiences of playing different types of teams have been very great,” Jamal Baptiste said.

West Ham United FC is a club with an incredibly rich legacy and history in the Premier League. They have a famed academy that has churned out some of the most promising footballing talents in the last few decades. Jamal Baptiste, 19, is the latest new prospect to have come up their ranks. Tipped to scale incredible peaks in his career, the defender penned his first professional contract with West Ham United FC when he was 17.

Last season, he became their second youngest representative at the U23 level in addition to turning up for the England national team in the U18 age group as well. Many in the West Ham club compare him to fellow academy graduate Declan Rice, who has progressed to see roaring success both at the club and the international level in the last few years.

Baptiste is a part of the West Ham squad that is touring India for the Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup. The Hammers finished second in Group A behind Stellenbosch FC after winning one and drawing twice in their three group stage fixtures. Having played for the senior team in the FA Cup and being a part of the bench for the UEFA Europa Conference League, Baptiste is one of the senior members of the visiting contingent. He is looking to impart his learning from previous experiences into the current group of budding youngsters from the West Ham squad.