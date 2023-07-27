I have that hunger to perform, my ultimate goal is win an Olympic medal: Manav Thakkar rising star of Indian table tennis

A piece on olympics.com describes Manav Thakkar as 'one of India's most promising talents.' Many others agree. The world rankings also point towards a bright future for Thakkar. As the paddler takes giants strides in the world of TT, CNBCTV18.com catches up with him for a quick chat.

Ahead of the start of season 4 of the Ultimate Table Tennis, when Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal was quizzed on young and exciting players to watch out for, the first name he came up with was Manav Thakkar. Same was the case when U Mumba TT CEO Suhail Chandhok.

A piece on olympics.com describes Thakkar as "one of India's most promising talents." The world rankings also point towards a bright future for Thakkar. Thakkar, who is now 23, has previously topped the world rankings in the U-18 and U-21 category.

The Indian paddler is all set to become only the third Indian after Kamal and G. Sathiyan to enter one of the toughest table tennis leagues in the world, the Bundesliga.

Before flying to Germany for the Bundesliga, Thakkar is tasked with representing U Mumba TT in the ongoing season of the Ultimate Table Tennis.

As Thakkar takes giants strides in the world of TT, CNBCTV18.com caught up with this Young Turk to know about his initiation into the world of TT, his sporting heroes, how he deals with the pressures and expectations and much more.

Here are excerpts of the interview:

How did you got interested in table tennis and what is your first memory of the sport?

Manav Thakkar: Both my parents are doctors. Back in 2006 we had a table at our home. My parents used to play TT as a recreational spot during the weekends. I used to watch them. I had a lot of interest in cricket. I also wanted to play some sport. When I asked them they were like 'you are too small, you are not even up to the height of the table.' So I started to cry.

But I still wanted to try TT as I had watched my parents play TT for many months. So they finally asked me to try the sport. I started playing TT as a hobby, then I joined a TT club in Surat. I started getting better first at the district level then at the national level. Then I started taking the sport seriously. I realised that I could represent the country. Also that it would be very beneficial for me to play international matches. That is how I started my sporting journey.

Did you have any sporting heroes growing up?

Manav Thakkar: I like M.S. Dhoni a lot. I was only watching cricket growing up. I look up to M.S. Dhoni a lot. I am a great CSK fan.

So you did not watch a lot of TT on TV?

Manav Thakkar: Yes I did not watch a lot of table tennis but yes it went down well. Around 2010-11, I started realising what Sharath Kamal was all about. He has played a lot for the country. He is a multiple-time Commonwealth Games medalist. He is an Olympian. Then I got to know about other players as well.

You claimed the No. 1 ranking in the U-21 category and now you are the part of the senior squad for some years now. How has the transition been from playing juniors to being in the senior squad?

Manav Thakkar: During the transition, Sharath Kamal has helped me a lot. He is my mentor. We are working together since 2020. The transition from junior to senior level is tough. Sharath Kamal has helped me during my transition phase. I believe we are on the right track and the future will be better.

Do you feel the pressure of being in India's senior squad and also playing in international leagues like the French and German leagues and in India playing the Ultimate Table Tennis? You will also be representing India at the 2023 Asian Games.

Manav Thakkar: I don't see pressure as pressure. I see it as an opportunity. You have the responsibility of representing the country at the Asian Games, Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games. These are big events. I see this as an opportunity to prove my self. I have been working hard for a very long time. I think I will make the most of it.

The mantra is I control the controllable and I trust the process. I am working hard. I am focusing on my fitness. All my hard work and my discipline will surely help me somewhere in my life. I will continue my process and the result will take care of themselves.

You used the word 'mentor' for Sharath Kamal. He speaks highly about you. The CEO of your team Suhail Chandok also says, watch out for Manav Thakkar as he is an exciting player to keep an eye on. How do you respond to such praise?

Manav Thakkar: I try not to focus on this. But it feels good. It feels great that everyone around me feels that I can perform. It does put a bit of a pressure but at the same time I have the responsibility and I have to own the responsibility. I will take that responsibility and work hard towards it. I have that hunger to perform well.

How does a league like Ultimate Table Tennis help in the growth of the sport in India and how does it help a youngster like you?

Manav Thakkar: It helps a lot. In all the seasons we have had foreign players and the best of the players from around the country. So it is a great opportunity for me and for more young players. We can look towards top players and see how they are preparing for the competitions. We come to know about their fitness regime. We can closely take a look at the top players. Here we are all in the same environment. At the same time we have the best of the coaches. So it is a great platform for the coaches to share their experiences and for us to share our thoughts. Beating the best of the players from around the world in UTT helps in growing our confidence.

How is your preparation for the Asian Games going?

Manav Thakkar: Before the Asian Games, we also have the Asian Championships coming up in September. We will have a training camp one week before the Asian Championships. Also we have a 12-day or a 14-day long training camp in China before the Asian Games. This is the preparation part. We will train in China so that we get used to the environment and conditions over there.

The Asian Championship will also be a preparation for the Asian Games. The Asian Championships will be an eye opener for us for the Asian Games. Hopefully we again bring medals.

As you said, UTT helps in the growth of the sport. But what more can be done so that table tennis grows in India?

Manav Thakkar: We are looking for a national training centre where all the players can train together. Sharath Kamal is trying for it. Hopefully it should happen soon. Two things that a player needs are more matches and a good training centre, where we can all train together. UTT should also help us.

As a table tennis player what is your ultimate goal?

Manav Thakkar: The ultimate goal is to go for the Olympics and win medals over there. India has never won an Olympic medal in table tennis. So I would like to do that. I am working every day towards it. I have a German coach now. I have a mental trainer. Sharath Kamal is my mentor. So I feel that now I have a team around me, we have to work hard and make the most of it. Hopefully it should happen soon.