"I don't think a drama free Grand Slam can happen for me," says Novak Djokovic on standing up for Kosovo in French Open 2023

Serbian tennis stalwart Novak Djokovic has defended his decision of spreading the message of stopping the violence at Kosovo after his first-round victory in the French Open earlier this week.

Djokovic defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the opening round of the Grand Slam. Whilst a victory at such an early stage was largely expected, Djokovic raised eyebrows by writing, “Kosovo is the

Kosovo had unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Tensions have been flaring in the former in the last week or so as protestors have clashed over the installation of mayors who are Albanian by ethnicity amidst a disputed election in the region.

“Of course, I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all,” said Djokovic, whose father was born in Kosovo. “A drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen for me. You know, I guess that drives me as well,” he added, referring to the Australian Open 2021 when he was deported from the country for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had not apprised French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo regarding the incident. However, the Kosovan Olympic Committee (KOC) have asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to take disciplinary action against the Serbian star.

“(Djokovic) yet again promoted the Serbian nationalist propaganda and used the sport platform to do so thereby raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries, Kosovo and Serbia,” KOC mentioned.

However, the IOC backed away from penalising Djokovic by saying that players fall under their authority only during the Olympic Games. The 36-year-old is set to face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round of the French Open on Friday.