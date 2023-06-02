"I don't think a drama free Grand Slam can happen for me," says Novak Djokovic on standing up for Kosovo in French Open 2023

Djokovic defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the opening round of the Grand Slam. Whilst a victory at such an early stage was largely expected, Djokovic raised eyebrows by writing, “Kosovo is the [heart symbol] of Serbia. Stop the violence” on a TV camera lens after the win.

Serbian tennis stalwart Novak Djokovic has defended his decision of spreading the message of stopping the violence at Kosovo after his first-round victory in the French Open earlier this week.

