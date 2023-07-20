I don't believe in counting my chickens too much, says Rahul Dravid on India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023

India had a dismal outing in the Asia Cup in build up to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign last year. They crashed out of the competition in the Super Fours following disappointing defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This time around, the competition will be held in a 50-over format so that the sub-continental teams are well-prepared for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid chimed in on the declaration of the Asia Cup 2023 schedule on the eve of the second Test match between India and West Indies. India will take on Pakistan in Kandy on September 2 in their group-stage encounter.

There is a possibility that the arch-rivals face each other thrice in the tournament provided both of them make it to the Super Fours and the final.

“The schedule is out. You have to qualify for the Super Fours to play Pakistan three times. One step at a time, I don't believe in counting my chickens too much,” Dravid was quoted in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He acknowledged that winning the first couple of games against Pakistan and Nepal is important en route to their future in the tournament. He added, “If we get the opportunity to play them three times, it's fantastic. That would mean we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully, Pakistan do too.”

“It would be a great contest, and we certainly want to play right up to the final and win it. But we need to take the first two steps to do that,” Dravid mentioned. The second Test between India and the West Indies begins on July 20 at Queen’s Park Oval.