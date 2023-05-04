I can play cricket if rules for fast bowlers are changed, says Neeraj Chopra on eve of Doha Diamond League 2023

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra will feature in the first leg of the Doha Diamond League 2023 on Friday. Ahead of the event, the Olympic champion shared his insights on cricket during the media interaction.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to return to the arena with the Doha Diamond League 2023 that will be held at the Qatar Sports Club on Friday. The event in Doha will be the first of the two-legged Diamond League series. It will round off with the Diamond League Final that will be conducted at Eugene in Oregon on September 16 and 17.

The athletes are awarded points basis their performances across both legs and the top-eight athletes from the two events make their way to the finals. The Diamond League Trophy is given to the winner of the final in each event.

Chopra was crowned the Diamond League champion – a first for any Indian athlete, as he emerged victorious in the grand finale in Zurich in September last year. He will be battling competition from his fancied peers like Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott and Anderson Peters in this edition of the tournament.

Where to Watch

Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India will be telecasting the Doha Diamond League 2023 in India. It will also be streamed digitally live on the JioCinema application.

When will Neeraj Chopra take field?

Chopra is slated to take part in the men’s javelin throw competition at 10:14 PM IST on Friday, May 5.

Neeraj Chopra to join cricket?

Addressing the pre-event press conference, Chopra drew parallels between javelin throw and cricket. He spoke about the popularity of cricket in the country and touched upon similarities between bowling fast and throwing a javelin.

“Cricket is very popular in India. Indian bowlers are also really good. So, they have very fast arms. In javelin also one needs fast arms. Hence, the skill comes naturally to many Indian athletes,” Chopra said.

“There’s a rule that you can only bend your shoulder (elbow) while bowling to a permissible degree. If the rules are changed and they decide that the fast bowler can throw the ball like a javelin, then probably I can join cricket one day!” he added.