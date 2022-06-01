I am past the phase of assessing my performance after every game: Ashwin

Cross
By PTI  IST (Published)
The 35-year-old, who has taken 442 wickets in 86 Tests, also made a white-ball comeback after four years and featured in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE.  However, he has been rested from the T20 home series against South Africa later this month and will link up with the squad in the UK for the 'fifth' Test of the last series against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the sharpest thinkers in world cricket, feels that he has reached a stage in his career where he is not bothered about the assessment of his own performance after every game.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on a lot of people, the wily off-spinner feels, that the last two years has been kind to him with continued success in Tests at home and a productive tour of Australia, where India made history by winning back to back series.
"If you want a realistic answer, I am not assessing my performance at all. I am not in that phase of my life where I am thinking about what happened there and what happened here. Like I told you, I am living it by the day. "The last two years have been hard on a lot of people but it has been very very kind and good to me. So just enjoying my game. I don't know if it is evident enough on the ground or not. I am in totally in a very good space of mind," Ashwin told.
