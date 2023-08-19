I am happy that Harry Maguire is at Man United, says boss Erik Ten Hag after defender's move to West Ham fails

Manchester United FC manager Erik Ten Hag has stressed that he is happy with former skipper Harry Maguire staying at the club as the defender’s rumoured transfer to West Ham United looks set to fall apart.

Maguire was likely to move to the Hammers for £30 million but he reportedly demanded a payoff from United as he would have taken a cut in his salary if moved to the London-based club. Accordingly, the move did not materialise but Ten Hag is ready to have the centre-back in the team and fight for a spot in the starting XI.

“I don't know about the process, only that Harry is a player for us, I'm happy he's here, and we need a good squad. We have four good centre-halves, with Luke Shaw then we have five. We need that because we could go on to play 50-60 games this season,” the manager said ahead of United’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur FC.

He added, “All the players are internationals, we have a lot of fixtures to cover, so I'm very happy Harry Maguire's here. He has to fight for his position, as does everyone in the squad. We construct a squad with double positions, but we need it.”

Ten Hag has insisted that Maguire is in complete control of his fate in this campaign. He said that the player is totally aware of the expectations from him but backed the player of having the ability to showcase the same. Further, he added that he wants English international Jonny Evans to extend his term at the club, who is currently in a short-term contract with the Red Devils.