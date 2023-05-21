"I also need some overs to heat up my batteries and get that pace up," Umran Malik's cryptic comment on IPL form

“Last year, I played all games and bowled all overs. This time, I bowled less overs and took 5 wickets only. When I wasn't playing, I was putting on the hard work,” Umran Malik said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik lamented that lack of playing time impacted his performances in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The tearaway pacer had a breakthrough season with SRH last time around. He had taken 22 wickets in 14 matches and consistently uprooted stumps with his express pace.

This time around, prior to SRH’s last game of the season against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Malik had played seven games and take only five wickets. SRH head coach Brian Lara said earlier that the bowler was excluded from the starting XI owing to team balance.

“Not too sure to be honest (about Umran). Certainly, he's a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don't really what's about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor,” SRH skipper Aiden Markram cryptically mentioned about Malik being sidelined from the team recently.