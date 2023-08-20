Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses concerns over hosting back-to-back matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 could see further tweaks as Hyderabad Cricket Association has now come up with the issue of hosting World Cup matches on successive days.

According to a report dated August 20 published in the Indian Express the HCA has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressing security concerns over having two matches on successive days. According to the World Cup schedule Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host the New Zealand vs Netherlands match on October 9 and then Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game on October 10. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match was originally scheduled for October 12 but then had to be moved to the new date (October 10) to provide breathing space for the Pakistan team as the team's high-profile encounter against India was moved to October 14 instead of October 15.

Now Hyderabad Police has raised concerns over providing security for World Cup matches on two successive days also factoring in that one of the teams involved is Pakistan. The securing issues raised by the Hyderabad Police comes after the Kolkata administration called to change the date of the Pakistan vs England match at Eden Gardens on account of Kali Puja, a major festival in Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal. The Pakistan vs England game was then moved from its original date of November 12 to November 11.

The original World Cup schedule that was made public on June 27 has undergone multiple tweaks with the International Cricket Council releasing the revised version of the schedule on August 9. The tweaked World Cup schedule had either the date of the match time of as many as nine matches changed.

Along with releasing the redrafted World Cup schedule the ICC had also announced that the sale of the World Cup tickets will commence from August 25.

The World Cup begins on October 5 with the match between England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narenadra Modi Stadium.