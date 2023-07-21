Hungarian tennis player Amarissa Kiara Toth apologises Zhang Shuai after her retirement move

Shuai retired from her Hungarian Grand Prix match in tears on Tuesday after her local opponent Amarissa Toth erased a ball mark on the clay court following a disputed line call.

Amarissa Kiara Toth has apologised to Chinese player Zhang Shuai for being disgraceful to Shuai's complaint about the bounce mark. Shuai retired from her Hungarian Grand Prix match in tears on Tuesday after her local opponent Amarissa Toth erased a ball mark on the clay court following a disputed line call.

During the meeting between the two players in 32nd game in Budapest, the 20-year-old Hungarian Shuai was called incorrectly out by the empire. Toth dishonoured her fellow player's request and erased the bouncer mark of the ball while Shuai was arguing about the decision with the umpire.

Zhang looked visibly distressed during the changeover and a physio was called to check on her before the world number 28 opted to retire while trailing 6-5 in the opening set of their round of 32 match in Budapest. The home crowd jeered Zhang's retirement, while Toth shook hands with her before putting her arms up in celebration.

Zhang later took to Instagram to complain about the call and thanked those who supported her. The Hungarian's behaviour was swiftly condemned by fellow players on social media. Zhang later took to Instagram to complain about the call and thanked those who supported her. The Hungarian's behaviour was swiftly condemned by fellow players on social media.

"Absolutely disgusting behaviour," Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic wrote on Twitter. "Shuai is a better person than a lot of us for shaking the ref and that girl's hand." Australian doubles player Ellen Perez said Toth had lost the respect of her peers. "I'm actually shaken by the level of disrespect from this girl... If I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusted I am."

(With Reuters inputs)