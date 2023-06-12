CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsHsieh and Wang win French Open women's doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend

Hsieh and Wang win French Open women's doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend

Hsieh and Wang win French Open women's doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COM  Jun 12, 2023 8:36:31 PM IST (Published)

Unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China won the French Open women's doubles on Sunday after beating 10th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

It was another upset victory for Hsieh and Wang after they beat sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to reach the final, and three other seeded pairs before that.
The feat was made more remarkable by the fact it was only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X