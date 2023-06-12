Hsieh and Wang win French Open women's doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend

Unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China won the French Open women's doubles on Sunday after beating 10th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

It was another upset victory for Hsieh and Wang after they beat sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to reach the final, and three other seeded pairs before that.

The feat was made more remarkable by the fact it was only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.