HS Prannoy defeats Japan's Kento Momota in World Badminton Championship, to face countryman Lakshya Sen next

World no.18 India's HS Prannoy created a major stir in the ongoing BWF World Championships as he defeated Japan's Kento Momota in the men's singles round of 32 match on Wednesday. It was Prannoy's first win over Momota in eight matches.

With the win Prannoy sails into the pre-quarterfinal where he will be facing compatriot Lakshya Sen.

Prannoy took less than an hour to register the win over the two-time world champion. The Indian started the match strongly as he won the opening game of the match 21-17. Although the Japanese did try to fight back in the second game but Prannoy continued his rich vein of form and won the second game 21-16 to wrap up the match in 55 minutes.

Prannoy has a knack for defeating big players. Previously he has defeated Olympic gold medalists Lin Dan, Taufik Hidayat, Chen Long and Viktor Axelsen. The Indian also has recorded a win over Olympic silver medalist Lee Chong Wei. Now Prannoy has added Momota to the long list of his scalps.