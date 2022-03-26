How to watch IPL 2022 for free

The 15th edition of cricket’s biggest T20 league in the world is round the corner. Fans are excited to watch the two new teams, new captains, and several Indian and overseas players. Given the excitement of the IPL season, many companies are offering deals and discounts.

IPL 2022 starts on March 26 and the finals will be played on May 29.

To watch IPL digitally, fans need a Disney+ Hotstar subscription that is currently available in three subscription models, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for Rs 499, Disney+ Hotstar Super for Rs 899, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium for Rs 1,499.

Jio users will get a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

with the following recharge plans:

Rs 499 Plan: 2GB data/day: unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity

Rs 601 Plan: 3GB data/day + 6GB, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity

Rs 659 Plan: 1.5GB data/day, 56 days validity.

Rs 799 Plan: 2GB data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 56 days validity

Rs 1066 Plan: 2GB data/day + 5GB, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity

Rs 3,199 Plan: 2GB data/day + 10GB, unlimited calls, 100/day, 365 days validity

Rs. 1,499 Plan: 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity

Rs. 4,199 Plan: 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 365 days validity

Vi or Vodafone Idea users will get a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership with the following recharge plans:

Rs 601 Plan: 3GB data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity

Rs 901 Plan: 3GB data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 70 days validity

Rs 3,099 Plan: 1.5GB data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 365 days validity

Slice Spark subscribers can get exclusive cashback on Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription purchase

Slice Spark is currently giving Rs 250 cashback on the purchase of a Disney + Hotstar Premium subscription. With this, subscribers can get the premium subscription for an effective price of Rs 1,249.

Times Prime subscribers can get free Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription

Times Prime is offering free Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription to its new customers. Customers of the Times Prime subscription of Rs 1,199 will get six months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Super for free.

Airtel Digital TV users can get one year Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription for free

Airtel Digital TV subscriber can get one year of Disney+ Hostar Super subscription for free by recharging with Rs 1,000 and above for one year.

Premium Subscription

HDFC credit and debit card users can buy the Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership at a special discounted rate using the GyFTR website. The website is offering a flat 15 per cent discount on the purchase of a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for all tenures.

Flipkart users can get Free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

If you are a frequent online shopper on Flipkart, you must have received SuperCoins as rewards for your purchases. These SuperCoins can be redeemed to get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. For instance, you get a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for free with 299 Flipkart SuperCoins.

Read Also | IPL 2022: Summer showpiece returns home bigger than ever