How to buy tickets for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 online?

With the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 getting underway in Odisha, here is everything you need to know about how to buy tickets of the World Cup online.

The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin on January 13 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The pool A match between Argentina and South Africa will kick-start the quadrennial event. India will begin its campaign on January 13 in a match against Spain in Rourkela.

Fans have very high expectations from the Indian men’s hockey team this time around. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team has been a roll as they clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh will be the key player for India going into the World Cup at home. The star Indian player has scored 126 goals in 164 matches since making his senior debut in 2015. Harmanpreet boasts of a phenomenal conversion rate and he was one of the main reasons behind India's spectacular results in the last few years.

The Indian team will be eager to end the 48-year-long wait for a World Cup trophy as they were last crowned world champions when they defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan in the 1975 final at Kuala Lumpur.

It remains to be seen how this Indian team fares against quality sides like Australia and Belgium. While Australia is known to go deep in multi-nation tournaments, Belgium is the defending champion and has a formidable squad.

The Indian team will rely on strong home support in their matches.

On the eve of the tournament opener, here is all you need to know about the hockey World Cup.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Ticket Information

You can buy tickets on the Paytm Insider app. It is worth noting that you will have to exchange the ticket confirmation for a physical ticket at the tournament box office, which is located at each stadium.

Ticket Prices for Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

Tickets for India Matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 400 for the East Stands

Rs 200 for the North and South Stands

Tickets for non-India matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 200 for the East Stands

Rs 100 for the North and South Stands

Telecast and Live Streaming details of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Matches of the FIH Hockey World Cup will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.