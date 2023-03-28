English
homesports NewsHow Vijay Barse's 'Slum Soccer’ is a gamechanger in Rising India
sports | Mar 28, 2023 8:52 PM IST

How Vijay Barse's 'Slum Soccer’ is a gamechanger in Rising India

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 28, 2023 8:52 PM IST (Published)
Rising India Real Heroes: Barse, a physical education teacher conceived the idea of the football league in 2001 when he saw a group of slum children kicking a broken bucket to play football.

Vijay Barse has been transforming the lives of underprivileged youth in slums through ‘Jhopadpatti Football,’ popularly known as ‘Slum Soccer.’ The initiative has not only empowered the youths from the slum areas but also helped them to stay away from crime and drugs.

Vijay Barse from Nagpur, Maharashtra, set out on a mission in 2001 to rehabilitate the youth in slums through the game of football.  Barse’s foundation, Slum Soccer, has gained global recognition for empowering underprivileged children and helping them fight addiction.


Barse, a physical education teacher, conceived the idea of the football league in 2001 when he saw a group of slum children kicking a broken bucket to play football.

ALSO READ | Rising India Summit: 300 road accident victims owe their lives to Pankaj Tarai

Vijay Barse started Jhopadpatti Football the next year in 2002, which became famous as Slum Soccer. The league was an instant success, and children from all over Nagpur’s slums came to participate in the football competition.

Barse's struggle, his vision and his journey were captured in a big budget movie with one of the greatest actors in the country, Amitabh Bachchan, playing the lead. Bachchan played the role of the 77-year-old Barse in the 2022 film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule.

ALSO READ | This Real Hero used cow dung to make eco-friendly plaster and bricks

The movie turned the well-deserved popular attention to Barse’s uplifting movement.

News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
