How India managed to reach its second successive ICC World Test Championship Final

On Wednesday, June 7, Indian Test skipper Rohit Sharma will lead his team at the Oval for the final of the ICC World Test Championship . India will be facing Australia over the course of six days (five days+1 reserve day) to be crowned as the new champions of Test cricket.

This is the second time that India will be playing the final of the ICC World Test Championship. India also featured in the first final, played in 2021 at The Rose Bowl Southampton, against New Zealand but lost that match by 8 wickets and the Blackcaps were crowned as the first-ever champions of the Test cricket.

India are aiming to go one better this time around.

Here is a look at India's performances in the 2021 to 2023 Test cycle that guaranteed them a place in the final at the Oval.

India played a total of 18 Tests in this Test cycle. India won 10 of those matches, lost five and drew three. India collected 127 points throughout the Test cycle and had a percentage of 58.80. With percentage of 58.80 India finished second on the ICC World Test Championship points table to qualify for the final.

(The teams are ranked on the basis of the percent points and not the actual points accumulated throughout the Test cycle.)

The formula to calculate percentage is

percentage of points = (Points won by a team / Total Points contested) * 100.

Every Test played in the ICC World Test Championship cycle is worth 12 points.

Points awarded for a win are 12 points, while a draw fetches a team 4 points and in case of a Tied match the two teams share 6 points each.

So India won 120 points for its victories and three draws fetched them 12 more points. India accumulated a total of 132 points. India were however docked of 5 points (on three separate occasions) for slow over rate offenses. That meant that India finally had 127 points in the bank at the end of the Test cycle.

So, India's percentage points were calculated as follows:

*100=58.796 (rounded off to 58.80)

Here is the series wise split of India's performance in this Test cycle:

Series Matches Played in the series Series Result England vs. India 5 Drawn (2-2) India vs. New Zealand 2 India won 1-0 South Africa vs. India 3 India lost 1-2 India vs. Sri Lanka 2 India won 2-0 Bangladesh vs. India 2 India won 2-0 India vs. Australia 4 India won 2-1

India's top run-scorer during the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle

Cheteshwar Pujara (Image: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara is India's top run-scorer for the 2021 ICC World Test Championships. Pujara played 16 Tests and scored 887 runs at an average of 32.85. He hit six half-centuries and one hundred in this period.

India's top- wicket-taker during the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle

ind vs aus 1st test day 3 R Ashwin (Image: AP)

Leg spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has proven to be India's most successful spinner during the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Ashwin has featured in 26 innings in the 18 Tests that India played in this cycle and picked 61 wickets at an average of 19.67.