How India managed to reach its second successive ICC World Test Championship Final

India played a total of 18 Tests in this Test cycle. India won 10 of those matches, lost five and drew three. India collected 127 points throughout the Test cycle and had a percentage of 58.80. With percentage of 58.80 India finished second on the ICC World Test Championship points table to qualify for the final.

On Wednesday, June 7, Indian Test skipper Rohit Sharma will lead his team at the Oval for the final of the ICC World Test Championship . India will be facing Australia over the course of six days (five days+1 reserve day) to be crowned as the new champions of Test cricket.

This is the second time that India will be playing the final of the ICC World Test Championship. India also featured in the first final, played in 2021 at The Rose Bowl Southampton, against New Zealand but lost that match by 8 wickets and the Blackcaps were crowned as the first-ever champions of the Test cricket.

India are aiming to go one better this time around.