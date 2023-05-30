How did the most expensive players of IPL 2023 perform

This season the mega auction saw some big pay cheques getting associated with mostly international players and they faced equal pressure to justify those amounts. So let's take a look at how did each of these most expensive players perform in the IPL 2023 season.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its glitz, glamour, power-packed performances and nail-biting last-over finishes. Ten teams work for two whole months to achieve one cup but some win trophies and others win hearts. This year, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)won their fifth IPL title in a match where there were three factors involved - batting, bowling and rain

This season the auction saw some big cheques getting associated with mostly international players and they faced equal pressure to justify those amounts. So let's take a look at how did each of these most expensive players perform in the IPL 2023 season.

Sam Curran | Punjab Kings | INR 18.5 crore

Sam became the most expensive player in the history of IPL when Punjab Kings spent Rs 18.5 crore on him with the intention to win the title. However, the team finished this season in 8th position and Curran bagged 10 wickets in 14 matches that the team played in the league stage. The all-rounder performed DECENTLY with his bat and make 276 runs at a strike rate of 135.

Cameron Green | Mumbai Indians | INR 17.5 crore

Cameron Green made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. (mi) In a crucial game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the men in blue had to chase 200 runs and it was Green who blazed away to an unbeaten 100 in 47 balls which included eight boundaries and eight sixes and set up an eight-wicket win to keep his side alive till the last league game. Green smashed his maiden IPL century in that game and ended the season at a strike rate of 160 with 452 runs under his initials.

Ben Stokes | Chennai Super Kings | INR 16.25 crore

Chennai Super Kings made a big move at the auction by signing Ben Stokes for a whopping amount of Rs 16.25 crore. However, the star all-rounded was mostly at the dugout due to his hell injury. He scored only 15 runs and bowled 1 over for 18 runs in two matches for CSK during this season.

Nicholas Pooran | Lucknow Super Giants | INR 16 crore

The left-handed batter from West Indies has so far played 47 IPL games and has over 900 runs with a strike rate of over 150. His addition to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was expected to add more firepower to the team’s batting unit. In all 15 matches that he played, he made 358 runs with a strike rate of 172.

Harry Brook | Sunrisers Hyderabad | INR 13.25 crore

England batsman Harry Brook was picked by the Hyderabad team and he did manage to secure an IPL century although the team ended the season at the bottom. Brook smashed a maiden century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Brook finished IPL 2023 with 190 runs in 11 matches and maintained a strike rate of 123.