How did the most expensive players of IPL 2023 perform

By Anjali Jha

This season the mega auction saw some big pay cheques getting associated with mostly international players and they faced equal pressure to justify those amounts. So let's take a look at how did each of these most expensive players perform in the IPL 2023 season.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its glitz, glamour, power-packed performances and nail-biting last-over finishes. Ten teams work for two whole months to achieve one cup but some win trophies and others win hearts. This year, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)won their fifth IPL title in a match where there were three factors involved - batting, bowling and rain

