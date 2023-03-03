Coming into this series, it was pretty clear that India had to win three out of the four Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to have a chance of realising their WTC aspirations. However, a bruised and battered Australian unit made a convincing comeback under the tutelage of stand-in skipper Steven Smith to record a comprehensive victory on an extremely tricky and turning track in Indore. Here is a look at the possible scenarios of how can India play the WTC final to be hosted by The Oval in June.

India now have a very straightforward pathway toward the coveted spot in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. The Rohit Sharma-led side will have to emerge triumphant against Australia in Ahmedabad in the fourth Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series, starting from March 9 to get a shot to play at The Oval in June.

Coming into this series, India had to win three out of the four Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to have a chance of realizing their WTC aspirations. That looked like a plausible task after they rolled over the visiting side in the opening two games in Nagpur and New Delhi.

However, a bruised and battered Australian unit made a convincing comeback under the tutelage of stand-in skipper Steven Smith to record a comprehensive victory on an extremely tricky and turning track in Indore. They bowled India out for 109 and 163 in both innings and managed to outclass the home team in all departments to land a blow and set the stage for a showpiece game in the final Test in Ahmedabad.

With this win, Australia has secured a spot in the WTC finals.

What if India loses the final test and the series ends at 2-2?

Even in such a scenario, India will be well-placed to book a berth in the WTC final. However, they will have to wait and watch and hope against Sri Lanka wins 2-0 against New Zealand in their series starting on March 9. The Lankans placed third in the WTC standings, will have to defeat the Kiwis in both Tests in their own backyard to pip India for a place in the WTC finals.

What if the third Test ends in a draw and the series ends at 2-1?

India’s winning percentage will drop to 59 percent if the series ends at 2-1 if the final game results in a draw. However, even then, Sri Lanka’s only chance of surpassing India in the WTC final will be if they beat New Zealand 2-0.

So, regardless of all circumstances, India is set to make a consecutive appearance in the WTC final. Irrespective of the result of the next game, it is highly improbable that the Lankans will whitewash New Zealand in alien conditions. Cricket is a game of many uncertainties but the odds are stacked in India’s favor despite the loss in Indore. However, they will hope to erase any prospects of a slip-up by overcoming Australia in Ahmedabad.