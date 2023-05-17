Hoping players correct their 'mistakes' and emerge much better cricketers says SRH head coach Brian Lara

SRH were knocked out of the tournament by the Gujarat Titans (GT) post their loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara regretted not coming to grips with the rigours and emotions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his first year in this role in the franchise. SRH were knocked out of the tournament by the Gujarat Titans (GT) post their loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

"Our last year was based on three-four venues (due to Covid-19 and bio-bubble environment), so there is a huge difference in that. As a coach, an appreciation of how much you have to pay attention to what's going on is a meticulous task to get things right continuously. Hoping that the players correct their "mistakes" next season and emerge much better cricketers," Lara mentioned in the post-match media interaction.

"It's my first year as head coach of an IPL side. Not getting to grips with the emotions of going through an IPL season, especially when we were back to travelling to different venues and finding out different surfaces," he further added.

Lara explained that getting a hang of the small intricacies of the entire assignment in his first year as the SRH head coach. He replaced Tom Moody to the post after Hyderabad parted ways with the Australian tactician last year. Lara had formerly been the strategic advisor and batting coach for SRH.

Lara further lamented the lack of good form of the team's domestic stars like Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma, who had displayed fine form last season. Tripathi has scored 258 runs in 12 games this season whereas Sharma has 215 runs to his name in 10 matches.

"The likes of Rahul Tripathi or Abhishek Sharma, who scored runs last year in excess of 400 (each) find themselves struggling a bit this year. But it's not just one or two players, it's not just the Indian players. I feel that, as a unit, we were unable to match up to what was expected.

"If you look on paper I would think that this is a respectable batting lineup and we just weren't able to come to the party enough times," added Lara.

Further, SRH have copped criticism for their handling of pacer Umran Malik as well. The tearaway pacer has notched five wickets in seven games this season, which is pretty mediocre as compared to his impressive performances last year. However, Lara maintained that the think-tank did put out the best XI on the field.

"You have to just look at the form of the player. We have great expectations of Umran (Malik). He's got Dale Steyn to work with," Lara said.

"But we have to play each game to win. We've got to put our best XI out on the field. So, I think, it's strictly on the fact that the form of the player is something that we look at before picking the team. We've got 25 players (in the squad to choose from)," Lara pointed out.

Further, he also asked the media to ask about the lack of playing time provided to Kartik Tyagi as well, whom Lara hailed as another promising prospect who didn't make the cut to the XI often.