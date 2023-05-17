Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsHoping players correct their 'mistakes' and emerge much better cricketers says SRH head coach Brian Lara

Hoping players correct their 'mistakes' and emerge much better cricketers says SRH head coach Brian Lara

Hoping players correct their 'mistakes' and emerge much better cricketers says SRH head coach Brian Lara
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 10:38:20 AM IST (Updated)

SRH were knocked out of the tournament by the Gujarat Titans (GT) post their loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara regretted not coming to grips with the rigours and emotions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his first year in this role in the franchise. SRH were knocked out of the tournament by the Gujarat Titans (GT) post their loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

"Our last year was based on three-four venues (due to Covid-19 and bio-bubble environment), so there is a huge difference in that. As a coach, an appreciation of how much you have to pay attention to what's going on is a meticulous task to get things right continuously. Hoping that the players correct their "mistakes" next season and emerge much better cricketers," Lara mentioned in the post-match media interaction.
"It's my first year as head coach of an IPL side. Not getting to grips with the emotions of going through an IPL season, especially when we were back to travelling to different venues and finding out different surfaces," he further added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X