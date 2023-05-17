Hoping players correct their 'mistakes' and emerge much better cricketers says SRH head coach Brian Lara

SRH were knocked out of the tournament by the Gujarat Titans (GT) post their loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara regretted not coming to grips with the rigours and emotions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his first year in this role in the franchise. SRH were knocked out of the tournament by the Gujarat Titans (GT) post their loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

"Our last year was based on three-four venues (due to Covid-19 and bio-bubble environment), so there is a huge difference in that. As a coach, an appreciation of how much you have to pay attention to what's going on is a meticulous task to get things right continuously. Hoping that the players correct their "mistakes" next season and emerge much better cricketers," Lara mentioned in the post-match media interaction.

"It's my first year as head coach of an IPL side. Not getting to grips with the emotions of going through an IPL season, especially when we were back to travelling to different venues and finding out different surfaces," he further added.